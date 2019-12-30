21Vianet, Alibaba to schedule second phase of IDC construction

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) agree to start the second phase of construction as part of a previously announced MoU to deploy IDC services.

The first building is expected to be completed by H1 2020; during the contract term, the first building is expected to generate more than RMB600M ($86M) of revenue.

“We are excited to move forward with Alibaba in the second phase of IDC service deployment as we continue to help them expand throughout Eastern China,” said 21Vianet CEO and President Alvin Wang.

Previously: VNET announces capital structure initiative (Oct. 14)