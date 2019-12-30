Aridis Pharma has 67% upside - Wainwright

Dec. 30, 2019 7:38 AM ETAridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS)ARDSBy: SA Eli Hoffmann, SA News Editor
  • Wainright analyst Vernon Bernardino starts Aridis Pharma (NASDAQ:ARDS) at Buy with a $7 price target, implying 67% upside.
  • He writes, "While AR-105’s Phase 2 failure in Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) infection was a setback in September 2019 (editor's note: shares fell from $12 to a current $4.20), we believe the potential for results from the ongoing Phase 3 trial with AR-301 as adjunct therapy in patients with hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated pneumonia to be a positive catalyst in early 2020 is under-appreciated. Therefore, we initiate coverage with a Buy rating and $7 price target."
  • He notes that the threat of antibiotic-resistant bacteria remains pervasive, and expects ARDS's candidates to differentiate themselves "through their potential to be active against antibiotic resistant strains of urgent threat bacteria."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.