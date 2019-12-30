Summit Midstream gets financing for Double E Pipeline

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) says alternative asset firm TPG agrees to purchase as much as $80M of redeemable, preferred interests in a SMLP subsidiary that owns a 70% stake in Double E Pipeline.

SMLP says the deal will enable it to shift much of upcoming Double E capital to third parties, freeing up cash in the near term to focus on strengthening its balance sheet while also moving the project forward.

Double E is developing a 1.35B cf/d natural gas transmission pipeline that will provide transportation service in the Delaware Basin to delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas.