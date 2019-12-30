Summit Midstream gets financing for Double E Pipeline

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) says alternative asset firm TPG agrees to purchase as much as $80M of redeemable, preferred interests in a SMLP subsidiary that owns a 70% stake in Double E Pipeline.
SMLP says the deal will enable it to shift much of upcoming Double E capital to third parties, freeing up cash in the near term to focus on strengthening its balance sheet while also moving the project forward.
Double E is developing a 1.35B cf/d natural gas transmission pipeline that will provide transportation service in the Delaware Basin to delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on SMLP