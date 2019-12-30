TTEC has 20%+ upside - William Blair

William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri restarts TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) at Outperform with a price-target range of $46-56, implying 20-46% upside .

Says TTEC is in the "early innings" of a shift away from labor-intensive customer service voice solutions to providing digital cloud-based omnichannel customer experience products.

Companies with similar growth and margin profiles are trading at "multiple turns higher than what is implied in TTEC's current valuation."

TTEC has a Neutral SA Quant Rating. While strong on growth and profitability, TTEC's price momentum is negative. TTEC fell from almost $50 in mid-September to a current $38.22.