Hedge fund closures continue amid lagging returns

  • The hedge fund industry is about to close a year that saw more fund closures than launches for a fifth consecutive year, Bloomberg reports.
  • More than 4,000 funds have liquidated in the last five years, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.
  • Investors pulled $81.5B from hedge funds this year through November, more than twice the amount for all of 2018, eVestment data show.
  • Returns haven't kept up with a booming stock market. The Bloomberg Equity Hedge Fund Index rose 10% through November compared with the S&P 500's 28% climb.
  • Among funds that have either closed or transitioned to family offices this year are Jeffrey Vinik's Vinik Asset Management, Stephen Roberts's Horseman European Select, and Louis Bacon's Moore Capital.
  • ETFs: QAI, MCRO, HDG, JPHF, ALTS, HERD
