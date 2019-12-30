DoJ considers blocking Malone bid for iHeartMedia - NY Post

Antitrust officials at the U.S. Department of Justice are considering whether to block John Malone's Liberty SiriusXM (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from acquiring iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), NY Post reports.

DoJ lawyers are scheduled to delve into the potential anti-competitive implications of a merger in greater detail in January and February, according to the report, which also says Liberty is unlikely to proceed with an offer until the agency makes a call.

Liberty reportedly sought the DoJ's blessing earlier this month to buy IHRT through a plan to increase its current 4.8% stake, potentially giving it control or outright ownership of the broadcaster.