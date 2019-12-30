Sol-Gel's Twyneo successful in acne studies; shares up 148% premarket

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) rockets 148% premarket, albeit on turnover of only 43K shares, in response to positive results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, SGT-65-04 and SGT-65-05, evaluating topical cream Twyneo (microencapsulated tretinoin 0.1% and microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide 3%) for the treatment of acne vulgaris.

The studies met the primary endpoints of the proportion of patients achieving clear or almost clear skin at week 12 and the absolute change from baseline in inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesion count on the face at week 12.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application in H2 2020. If all goes well, market launch could commence in H2 2021.