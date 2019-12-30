Senior Housing Properties sells $207.8M of properties in Q4, gets $250M loan

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) says it remains on schedule to complete restructuring its business arrangements with its largest tenant, Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE), as of Jan. 1, 2020.

SNH completes property sales of $207.8M in Q4 2019, as part of its plan to sell up to $900M of properties as part of the restructuring.

Acquires a 169-unit active adult rental property in Plano, TX, for ~$50.3M.

Obtains new short-term $250M senior unsecured term loan with maturity date of June 12, 2020 that may be extended by six months; interest rate is LIBOR + 125 basis points.

SNH used proceeds from the term loan, along with proceeds from property sales, borrowings under its revolving credit line, and cash on hand, to prepay in full its $350M senior unsecured term loan that was scheduled to mature on Jan. 15, 2020.

SNH has sold, or currently has under agreement to sell, ~$678M of properties; an additional $231M of properties received offers from prospective buyers.

SNH gains 0.9% in premarket trading.

