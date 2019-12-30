TherapeuticsMD amends term loan financing facility

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and TPG Sixth Street Partners have amended the terms of the Company’s existing term loan financing facility to revise the draw trigger for one of the two $50M delayed draw loan tranches.

The terms of the amendment no longer require that ANNOVERA be designated as a new category of birth control by the FDA for the Company to draw the loan tranche.

All other terms and conditions of the facility remain in full force and effect.

Commercial launch of ANNOVERA is expected in Q1 2020.