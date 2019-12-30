Health Canada grants licence amendment to MediPharm Labs' Ontario facility

MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) has received a licence amendment from Health Canada allowing for production to begin in the recently expanded area of its specialized manufacturing facility in Barrie, Ontario.

This amendment increases MediPharm’s licensed facility footprint by around three times, or 16,746 sq. ft., to a total of approx. 25,000 sq. ft.

The expanded facility will, upon applicable GMP approvals, enable MediPharm to directly increase its GMP capacity for the international medical market and will immediately allow to produce greater quantities of GMP product.