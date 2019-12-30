Wave Life Sciences down 37% premarket on disappointing Huntington's data

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) slumps 37% premarket on increased volume on the heels of topline results from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, PRECISION-HD2, evaluating oligonucleotide therapeutic WVE-120102, administered directly into the spinal canal, in patients with Huntington's disease (HD).

The company says there was a statistically significant 12.4% reduction in mutant huntingtin (mHTT) protein in cerebrospinal fluid in all treated patients and a "suggested" response in mHTT reduction at the highest doses tested compared to placebo.

The was no treatment effect, however, as measured by total huntingtin protein (tHTT) compared to control.

On the safety front, WVE-120102 was generally safe and well-tolerated.

Topline data from another Phase 1b/2a study, PRECISION-HD1, evaluating WVE-120101 in early manifest HD patients should be available in H2 2020.