Rio Tinto to restart Richards Bay operations

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it will resume full operations in early January and restart regular production in early 2020 at its Richards Bay Minerals unit in South Africa.

Rio halted mining operations and temporarily suspended a $463M expansion project earlier this month following an escalation in violence in nearby communities but now says it will restart the mine after talks with the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal aimed at securing stability.

Rio says it will review the Zulti South expansion after operations normalize at RBM.