Chipotle momentum seen extending into 2020

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is being singled out in the restaurant sector just ahead of the new year.

Piper Jaffray names Chipotle as its top restaurant pick in what it calls a "contrarian" pick due to the hesitation on the restaurant name following the +90% YTD runup in share price. PJ points to the "superior unit-level economics" in place at the fast-casual chain. An Overweight rating and price target of $904 is kept in place.

SunTrust also backs Chipotle into 2020 on its view that sales momentum will sustain amid new innovation. The firm expects Chipotle to deliver impressive Q1 same-restaurant sales growth of 8%. The SunTrust analyst team keeps a Buy rating on CMG and price target of $900 vs. the average sell-side PT of $852.32.

On Wall Street, Chipotle has 16 Buy-equivalent ratings on the books vs. 17 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 4 Sell-equivalent ratings.

Chipotle is flat in very light premarket action.