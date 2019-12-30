Fed's policy committee set for new lineup of voting members

With the coming of the new year, the Fed's monetary policy-setting arm rotates its voting members.

Besides dealing with the aftermath of September's short-term funding market turmoil, the Federal Open Market Committee's new lineup may be facing the prospect of higher inflation, according to some analysts.

“One is there’s going to be an inflation scare. Headline inflation is going to move up," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, told CNBC. "Prices for agricultural commodities could continue to increase on new demand from China."

But inflation will have to be persistent before the Fed takes action, Chandler said. Meanwhile, he sees the U.S. economy slowing.

Next year, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Dallas Fed head Robert Kaplan, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and Cleveland Fed head Loretta Mester are voting members of the FOMC.

Of the incoming members, Kashkari is considered dovish, while Mester and Harker were skeptical of this year's rate cuts.

Kaplan supported two of the three cuts, and, though he was more "agnostic" before October's cut, says policy is currently appropriate.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren sit out on voting next year; their next year for voting will be 2022.

Leaving are two hawkish members, George and Rosengren, who opposed the Fed's three rate cuts; Bullard voted against two of the cuts because he wanted the central bank to make bigger cuts.

The Federal Reserve's board of governor members - Chairman Jerome Powell, Michelle Bowman, Lael Brainard, Richard Clarida, and Randal Quarles - and the president of the New York Fed, currently John Williams, are always voting members of the committee.

The CME Fed Watch tool keeps the probability of the federal funds rate staying unchanged at more than 80% through the June meeting. For the December meeting, the probability of the rate staying at 1.5%-1.75% falls to 52.5%.