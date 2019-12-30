Exxon acquires 1.7M exploration acres offshore Egypt

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it has bought more than 1.7M acres for exploration offshore Egypt, adding upstream interests to the company's long-standing downstream business in the country.

XOM says the acquisition includes acreage in the 1.2M North Marakia Offshore block located about five miles offshore Egypt's northern coast and 543K acres in the North East El Amriya Offshore block in the Nile Delta.

XOM says it will operate and own 100% interest in both blocks, and expects to begin operations, including acquisition of seismic data, in 2020.