Enrollment underway in study of Jazz Pharma's JZP-458 in blood cancers

The first participant has been enrolled in an open-label Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) JZP-458 in pediatric and adult patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) who are hypersensitive to E. coli-derived enzymes called asparaginases, a Fast Track-tagged indication in the U.S.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the 135-subject trial is the response rate at week 2. The estimated primary completion date is November 2020.

JZP-458 is a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase enzyme expressed by a bacterium called Pseudomonas fluorescens that the company is developing as a component of a multi-agent chemo regimen for ALL and LBL patients with high sensitivities to asparaginase products which inhibit protein synthesis in cancer cells by depriving them of the amino acid asparagine.