Enrollment underway in study of Jazz Pharma's JZP-458 in blood cancers

The first participant has been enrolled in an open-label Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) JZP-458 in pediatric and adult patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) who are hypersensitive to E. coli-derived enzymes called asparaginases, a Fast Track-tagged indication in the U.S.
The primary efficacy endpoint of the 135-subject trial is the response rate at week 2. The estimated primary completion date is November 2020.
JZP-458 is a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase enzyme expressed by a bacterium called Pseudomonas fluorescens that the company is developing as a component of a multi-agent chemo regimen for ALL and LBL patients with high sensitivities to asparaginase products which inhibit protein synthesis in cancer cells by depriving them of the amino acid asparagine.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on JAZZ