NIO, FCEL among premarket gainers

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) +160% on Twyneo successful in acne studies.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) +139% on BTD tag for Molgradex for aPAP.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) +24% after Q3 results.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) +12% .

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) +15% .

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) +11% after Q4 results.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) +10% .

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +9% on advances in renewable biogas applications using SureSource fuel cell and proprietary gas treatment systems.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) +9% on selling MDA robotics unit for C$1B.

Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) +8% on formation of new subsidiary for development projects in tinnitus and hearing loss.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) +7% on FDA nod for test as Lynparza companion diagnostic.