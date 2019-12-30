Banks' business lending plateaus amid industrial slowdown

U.S. banks' business lending activities have stalled in H2 2019, crimped by an industrial slowdown and cheap financing available in the capital markets.

Commercial and industrial loans held by U.S. banks increased 1.6% by mid-December, to $2.4%, but all of that growth occurred in the first half of 2019, according to Federal Reserve Data. Most of the growth was at mid-sized and small banks.

Commercial real estate lending at the largest banks has started to decline, but growth is continuing at some smaller banks, the Financial Times reports.

The decline reflects a decline in U.S. manufacturing activity. November's Institute for Supply Management survey notched four straight months of contraction.

Also weighing on business sentiment is uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade dispute. Next year, though, the presidential election will add to uncertainty, JPMorgan Chase CFO Jennifer Piepszak said at a conference this month.

Larger companies may be turning to the junk bond market for capital instead of bank loans. U.S. junk bond issuance rose almost 60% to $263B in 2019 vs. 2018, according to Dealogic.

Demand for credit from energy companies also contributed to the slowdown as natural gas prices slid, Brian Foran of Autonomous Research told the FT.

