Acceleron Pharma teams up with Fulcrum Therapeutics in pulmonary diseases

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN -0.7% ) inks a collaboration and license agreement with Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) aimed at identifying small molecules designed to modulate specific pathways associated with an undisclosed pulmonary disease indication.

The partnership will leverage Fulcrum's know-how in identifying drug targets based on genetic pathway modulation with Acceleron's expertise in TGF-beta superfamily signaling.

Acceleron will have access to Fulcrum's proprietary product engine and target identification platform and will be responsible for all development and commercialization activities for identified candidates.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fulcrum will receive $10M upfront, up to $295M in milestones for the first commercialized product, up to $143.5M in milestones for subsequent products and mid-single-digit-to-low-double-digit royalties on net sales.