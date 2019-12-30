Tesla -4% as bull/bear debate rages into 2020

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is lower as Cowen redirects attention to deliveries growth.

Cowen expects Tesla to deliver 101K vehicles in Q4 (from a prior forecast of 95K) and 356K vehicles for the full year to miss the company target of 360K to 400K.

"Excluding the Netherlands and China, we expect Model 3 deliveries to be down 9% quarter over quarter and 7% year over year in the fourth quarter, which highlights the demand saturation we are seeing across most mature markets as we shift from pent-up demand to steady flow demand," writes analyst Jeffrey Osborne.

Osborne sees pricing/mix issues impacting short-term profit for the EV automaker and is skeptical on long-term demand out of China.

Cowen's updated price target of $210 on Underperform-rated Tesla contrasts of course to today's long-term PT call of $4K out of Trip Chowdhry and a generally positive vibe from Wedbush's Dan Ives. "Tesla will find success in China with Giga 3 and potentially hit the key 100,000 delivery number quicker than the U.S./Europe trajectory and be a demand tailwind," writes Ives in his 2020 preview.