Major stock indexes give back some gains

Stocks open lower in a relatively quiet morning in news, although Chinese media reported Vice Premier Lui He will visit Washington this weekend to sign the Phase One trade agreement; Dow -0.4% , S&P 500 -0.5% , Nasdaq -0.9% .

European bourses also tilt into the red, with France's CAC -0.4% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% and Germany's DAX -0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.2% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P sectors shows information technology ( -0.9% ) and communication services ( -0.7% ) retreating while energy ( +0.3% ) outperforms.

U.S. Treasury prices are mostly lower, with the two-year yield unchanged at 1.58% and the 10-year yield up 5 bps to 1.92%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 96.73.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.5% to $62.07/bbl.

Still ahead: pending home sales, Dallas Fed manufacturing survey