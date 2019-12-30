Major stock indexes give back some gains

Stocks open lower in a relatively quiet morning in news, although Chinese media reported Vice Premier Lui He will visit Washington this weekend to sign the Phase One trade agreement; Dow -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.5%, Nasdaq -0.9%.
European bourses also tilt into the red, with France's CAC -0.4%, U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% and Germany's DAX -0.6%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.2%.
In the U.S., an early look at the S&P sectors shows information technology (-0.9%) and communication services (-0.7%) retreating while energy (+0.3%) outperforms.
U.S. Treasury prices are mostly lower, with the two-year yield unchanged at 1.58% and the 10-year yield up 5 bps to 1.92%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 96.73.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.5% to $62.07/bbl.
Still ahead: pending home sales, Dallas Fed manufacturing survey
