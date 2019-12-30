Chinese scientist gets three years in prison over genetically engineered babies

A Chinese court has sentenced He Jiankui to three years in prison for violating regulations and ethical principles when he and two colleagues edited the DNA of twin IVF embryos to make them resistant to the HIV virus then implanted them in an HIV-negative woman who subsequently gave birth to twin girls in 2018. The father was HIV-positive.

The case caused an international uproar because he performed the procedure with CRISPR/Cas9, still highly experimental, without regulatory approval and oversight which the scientific community regarded as profoundly reckless and unethical.