Large banks outperformance is 'overdone', KBW says

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts Frederick Cannon and Paul O'Toole see large banks' recent outperformance vs. small banks as "overdone" and "in the process of reversing."

Notes that large banks tend to get most of the increase in cash when the Fed expands its balance sheet, "with much of that flowing to the trust banks" — Bank of New York Mellon (BK), State Street (STT +0.2% ), and Northern Trust (NTRS).

Small- and mid-cap banks, though, are "set up relatively well going into 2020" as they "benefit most from the relative strength of the U.S. economy, the improved interest rate outlook, and merger activity," Cannon and O'Toole write.

KBW sees the Fed's moves to inject liquidity into the short-term funding market as doesn't expect a rate spike at year-end "as some market participants fear."

Small-cap/mid-cap financial and regional bank ETFs: KRE, KBE, IAT, KBWB, DPST, QABA, KBWR, PSCF, WDRW, FTXO