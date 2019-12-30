U.S. crude cracks $62/bbl for first time since September

Crude oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) climb to three-month highs and the best levels since the mid-September attack on Saudi oilfields, supported by optimism over an expected U.S.-China trade deal and last week's surprisingly large drawdown in U.S. stockpiles; February WTI +0.5% to $62.06/bbl, February Brent +0.6% to $68.61/bbl.

Traders also are monitoring rising Middle East tensions, as the U.S. launched air strikes yesterday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group and protesters in Iraq briefly forced the closure of its southern Nassiriya oilfield.

Energy names populate in top of the S&P 500's early leaderboard: HP +2.4% , FTI +1.6% , CXO +1.5% , OXY +1.4% .

