Principia Bio accelerates timeline in study of lead drug in pemphigus

Principia Biopharma (PRNB -3.2% ) now expects final data from its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate PRN1008 in pemphigus patients in H2 2021 instead of H1 2022.

Concurrently, it also announces data from its Phase 2 Part B open-label study. 60% (n=9/15) of treated patients achieved the primary endpoint of control of disease activity (CDA) by week 4 on low-dose corticosteroids, including six complete responders. 80% (n=12/15) achieved CDA by week 12. No serious adverse events were reported. Final results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Pemphigus is an autoimmune disorder characterized by blisters on the skin and mucous membranes.

PRN1008 is an optimized Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that the company says enables rapid reversibility of effects on the immune system which makes it suitable for chronic therapy.