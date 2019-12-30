Everi acquires strategic assets from Micro Gaming Technologies

Everi (EVRI -1.9% ) announced that its subsidiary Everi Payments Inc. has acquired certain strategic assets of Micro Gaming Technologies Inc., for an initial payment at closing of $15M, with a further $5M to be paid April 1, 2020 and $5M on December 24, 2021.

Micro Gaming Technologies, is a privately owned provider of self-service casino loyalty and marketing products and promotional tools and apps.

This acquisition further bolsters Everi’s competitive position in the growing market for casino-focused loyalty and marketing technology. Everi expects to fund the acquisition from existing cash on hand and future cash flow.

Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and Adj. EBITDA.