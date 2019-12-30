X4 Pharma launches early-stage study of lead drug in rare type of NHL

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) initiates a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating lead candidate mavorixafor (X4P-001), combined with AbbVie's (ABBV -0.4% ) Imbruvica (ibrutinib), for the treatment of a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) called Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM).

The objectives of the ~15-subject open-label, dose-escalation study are changes in serum immunoglobulin M (IgM) and hemoglobin levels from baseline, both biomarkers of clinical response.

Mavorixafor is a small molecule antagonist of a protein called chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) which is present in 30-40% of WM patients.