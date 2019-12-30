Facebook gets new Street-high target

Aegis Capital maintains a Buy rating on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and raises the target from $235 to $300. FB has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Analyst Victor Anthony thinks the "stock will power through" the regulatory and antitrust headwinds in 2020.

Anthony praises FB's "continued strong user growth, continued share gains of global advertising, and progress on monetizing Messenger and WhatsApp."

The analyst expects a "blowout" Q4 due to solid user growth and "solid" ad checks.