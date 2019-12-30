China to issue biosafety certificates to GM soybean, corn

China's agriculture ministry says it plans to issue biosafety certificates to a domestically grown, genetically modified soybean crop (NYSEARCA:SOYB) and two corn crops.

If approved, the SHZD32-01 soybean developed by Shanghai Jiaotong University would become China's first GM soybean crop to receive such a certificate, a first step toward commercialized production.

China granted biosafety certificates to its first GM corn varieties and two domestic rice varieties in 2009 but never moved to commercialize the crops.

Origin Agritech (SEED +24% ) received biosafety certificates for its phytase GM corn trait in 2009 and has several new varieties of GM corn in the pipeline for biosafety approval.

