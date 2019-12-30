Ratings rivalry gives CRE bond issuers pick of ratings - WSJ

Intense competition among ratings firms is allowing issuers of speculative commercial real-estate loans to choose the firm that gives its debt the most favorable ratings, the Wall Street Journal.

As a result, securities considered safe by the ratings companies have smaller cushions against losses.

Case in point: DBRS rated the bulk of a $650M bond deal backed by risky loans issued by Arbor Realty Trust (ABR -0.6% ).

DBRS changed its methodology in March to assign a lower probability of default to multifamily vs. other types of property; DBRS is now part of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN).

Rival ratings firm Kroll was also hired for parts of the Arbor deal; it assigned lower grades than DBRS on three of five bonds rated by both firms; the rest was only rated by DBRS.

Since DBRS adjusted its rating method, Kroll has only rated nine deals, according to Commercial Mortgage Alert data.

Arbor's head of securitization, Gene Kilgore, says the recent changes in ratings methodology occurred because ratings had become too conservative after the financial crisis.

“The pendulum had really swung too far in the other direction,” Kilgore said. “It has become more balanced now.”

