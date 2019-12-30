Alternus Energy expands European footprints with acquisition of 11.75 MW solar park in Rilland

Alternus Energy (OTCPK:ALTN +5.6% ) announces the acquisition of Zonepark Rilland B.V. and its 11.75 MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic power plant in Rilland, the Netherlands, from Coöperatie Unisun Energy U.A. for €10.5M (~$11.8M).

Rilland and ALTN have a 15-year government counterparty ‘Feed-in-Tariff’ contract at fixed sales prices, in addition to a Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) with a local energy operator. The combined contracts provide long-term predictable positive cash flows to Alternus and will be immediately revenue and income accretive to Alternus.

Based on current energy production Rilland is expected to add ~$1.4M in annual revenues for at least 15 years at average 75% gross margins. This acquisition brings total owned capacity to 50MW and increases contracted annual recurring revenues to $7.3M.