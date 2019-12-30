Seeking Alpha
Tech

WeWork exec golden parachutes revealed - FT

|About: The We Company (WE)|By:, SA News Editor

WeWork (WE) co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham will likely receive $8M each if they exit the company while CLO Jennifer Berrent will receive $1.5M, according to the Financial Times. The board is reportedly considering removing all three.

The exec exit package details are leaking ahead of SoftBank's $3B tender offer to rescue the company.

Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann left in September with a $1.7B exit package and the potential to receive hundreds in millions more from stock conversion.

Last month, 150 WeWork employees wrote a letter to management about the "exclusion and selfishness playing out at the company’s highest level" and requesting fair severance packages for laid off workers.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on WE