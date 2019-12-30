WeWork exec golden parachutes revealed - FT

WeWork (WE) co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham will likely receive $8M each if they exit the company while CLO Jennifer Berrent will receive $1.5M, according to the Financial Times. The board is reportedly considering removing all three.

The exec exit package details are leaking ahead of SoftBank's $3B tender offer to rescue the company.

Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann left in September with a $1.7B exit package and the potential to receive hundreds in millions more from stock conversion.

Last month, 150 WeWork employees wrote a letter to management about the "exclusion and selfishness playing out at the company’s highest level" and requesting fair severance packages for laid off workers.