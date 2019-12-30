Taronis gets boost as Turkey to ban acetylene as metal cutting fuel

Taronis Technologies (TRNX +6.5% ) says Turkey's Ministry of Trade has enacted a conditional ban on the use of acetylene, propane and other industrial gases widely used as metal cutting fuels in the country.

TRNX also says the Turkish government confirmed it will require ~100 of the company's 300 KW Venturi plasma arc gasification units within two years to meet demand for metal cutting fuels.

The company says a significant expansion of its existing $165M purchase contract with Turkey, which covers only 30 gasification units, was approved earlier this month.