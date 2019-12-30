PayPal inks agreement with MercadoLibre for payments in Mexico and Brazil

Adding to its earlier investment in MercadoLibre (MELI -1.9% ), PayPal Holdings (PYPL -0.9% ) enters into an agreement with the Latin American online commerce platform aimed at boosting its international footprint.

According to CEO Dan Schulman, PayPal will now be a payment option in the Mercado Pago online checkout for people in Brazil and Mexico in addition to the MercadoLibre marketplace for cross-border purchases.

In turn, Mercado Pago will be a payment option for PayPal merchants around the world. PayPal will also expand Xoom's presence by allowing Mercado Pago users to receive remittances into their Mercado Pago wallets in the two countries (initially).