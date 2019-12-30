MUFG Bank takes a $1.9B hit after Indonesian unit stock sinks

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG +0.2% ) core commercial banking subsidiary, MUFG Bank, recognizes a one-time ¥207.4B ($1.91B) impairment loss on an Indonesian subsidiary.

The market value of the bank, PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, as of Dec. 30, 2019 declined 50% or more from the purchase cost, triggering MUFG Bank to treat the slide as an impairment loss.

The amortization amount can be adjusted at the end of the fiscal year, at which point it becomes final; MUFG's fiscal year ends March 31, 2020.