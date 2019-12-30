Chevron, Shell win blocks in Egypt's Red Sea licensing round

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) were awarded oil and gas exploration concessions in Egypt's first ever Red Sea licensing round, the country's petroleum ministry says.

CVX was awarded Block 1 and RDS Block 2, while Block 4 was awarded jointly to Shell and the UAE's Mubadala Petroleum, according to S&P Global Platts.

The ministry says the three blocks cover a total exploration area of ~10K sq. km and carry combined minimum investment commitments of $326M with potential investment rising to "several billion dollars" if discoveries are made.

A 2D seismic survey in the Red Sea earlier this year reportedly concluded there was a 70% chance of natural gas discoveries in the area.