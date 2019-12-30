Oncolytics Bio adds to rally, up 37%

Nano cap Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY +37% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume. Shares have rallied 246% since mid-December when the company announced that an abstract on new biomarker data on lead drug Reolysin (pelareorep) in pancreatic cancer patients will be presented at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Pelareorep is a non-pathogenic proprietary isolate of the unmodified reovirus, an immuno-oncolytic virus that works by inducing selective tumor lysis (breakdown of cancer cells) and stoking the immune response, in effect, turning "cold" tumors "hot," enabling the immune system to recognize and kill the rogue cells.

On the working capital front, at the end of September, it had $12.3M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $12.7M during the first three quarters of the year.