Help wanted: Bank of Canada governor

Executive search-firm Boyden publishes a job posting for the head of Canada's central bank.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz announced in December that he would step down when his seven-year term ends in June.

"Few positions influence more directly the performance of the Canadian economy than that of the Governor of the Bank of Canada," the job posting says.

Requires Canadian citizenship.

Among other requirements: "As an exceptionally well-qualified candidate, you have unquestioned technical competence in monetary policy and, more broadly, macroeconomics, coupled with a highly developed understanding of the financial sector—both institutions and markets—domestic and international."

