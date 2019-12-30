U.S. threatens penalties for hurry-up work on Russian gas pipeline

Senior U.S. officials say any companies that rush to finish building Gazprom's (OTCPK:OGZPY) Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that came under U.S. sanctions earlier this month risk being penalized.

With all but a 100-mile stretch remaining to be completed and a 30-day wind-down period of work stipulated in the sanctions, speculation has the pipeline would be finished soon, but the U.S. officials reject the notion that the "good faith" wind-down period granted companies time to rush to finish the project.

There is room for the Trump administration to determine what "good faith" means, but the wind-down period is meant to allow time for companies to make financial arrangements and safely remove equipment, Reuters reports, citing one official.

Separately, Ukraine's Naftogaz gas company says it received a $2.9B payment from Gazprom, which is part of a broader agreement reached earlier this month allowing Russia to continue gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine during the next five years.