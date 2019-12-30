Valaris receives $200M arbitration payment, unveils new contract awards

Valaris (VAL +12.5% ) vaults to its highest level in three months after saying it received a $200M cash payment in a previously disclosed arbitration proceeding and providing an update on its cost savings plan.

An arbitration tribunal had awarded $180M in damages plus the right to claim interest and costs related to proceedings the company brought against Samsung Heavy Industries for losses incurred in a drilling services agreement with Petrobras.

VAL also says it won new contracts and extensions for its rig fleet over the past month that have added ~$100M of contracted revenue backlog.

The company also expects to have achieved $135M in annual run rate operating cost savings by the end of this year, increasing to $235M by year-end 2020 and more than $265M by the end of Q2 2021.