Stocks pare losses; don't read too much into it

The three major U.S. stock averages pare their earlier losses amid thin trading in the second-to-last trading session of 2019.

The Nasdaq, down 0.5% , declined as much as 1.1% earlier; the Dow's 0.8% slide narrows to a 0.4% slip , and the S&P 500's 0.7% drop fades to a 0.4% fall .

The 10-year Treasury also declines, lifting yield 4 basis points to 1.92%.

“This whole week’s going to be slow, so I wouldn’t attribute any day’s movements or any movements this week to anything in particular,” said Jeff Mills, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust told Bloomberg News. “The market is in an interesting spot, we’ve run up quite a bit, technically the market is overbought.”

Looking at S&P 500 sectors, communication services ( -0.8% ) is the biggest decliner, while energy ( +0.2% ) and financials ( +0.1% ) manage to buck the broader market's slide.

By name, CenturyLink ( -1.1% ) after announcing that its chairman will retire in May and Occidental Petroleum ( +2.1% ) as February breached $62 earlier today.

Crude oil edges up 0.1% to $61.76 per barrel.