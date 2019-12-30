Turtle Beach +5.6% as bull sees 2020 strength

Maxim remains positive on Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) after a meeting with management, which focused on the impact of the next-gen consoles coming next year.
Analyst Nehal Chokshi thinks the "accumulated pent-up demand" for the new consoles will likely stretch into 2021.
The analyst is "highly confident" HEAR will continue earning peripheral standard gross margins of about 36%.
Maxim maintains a Buy rating and $22 PT on HEAR. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Turtle Beach shares are up 5.6% to $9.40.
