Turtle Beach +5.6% as bull sees 2020 strength

Maxim remains positive on Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) after a meeting with management, which focused on the impact of the next-gen consoles coming next year.

Analyst Nehal Chokshi thinks the "accumulated pent-up demand" for the new consoles will likely stretch into 2021.

The analyst is "highly confident" HEAR will continue earning peripheral standard gross margins of about 36%.

Maxim maintains a Buy rating and $22 PT on HEAR. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.