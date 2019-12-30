New FDA food labeling rules required January 1

The FDA issues additional labeling guidance for packaged foods aimed at answering questions from manufacturers who are required to be in compliance with the new rules when 2020 begins (applies only to companies with at least $10M in food sales). Key points:

Nutrition Facts for foods that can be reasonably consumed in one meal or snack are presented in two columns, one based on a single serving and the other based on the contents of the entire package. Serving sizes will reflect what people actually eat and drink, not a recommendation of what to consume (a big change for snack foods).

In the spirit of cooperation, the agency will not prioritize enforcement actions for six months to allow everyone to get on board. Companies with less than $10M in food sales will have an additional year to comply.