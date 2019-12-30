Cloud Hopper cyberattack hit IBM, HPE - WSJ

The Cloud Hopper cyberattack tied to China's intelligence services was larger than previously known, according to a WSJ investigation.

Fourteen unnamed companies were listed in the U.S. prosecutor indictment in 2016. WSJ sources say the attack stretched across at least a dozen cloud providers, including IBM (IBM -1.4% ) and CGI (GIB -0.4% ).

HPE (HPE +0.1% ) was "so overrun that the cloud company didn’t see the hackers re-enter their clients’ networks, even as the company gave customers the all-clear."

The Journal says it remains an "open question whether hackers remain inside companies’ networks today."

The cloud companies were reportedly hesitant to cooperate with the government investigation into the hack, which led Department of Homeland Security officials to revise federal contracts to require cooperation.

HPE and IBM both say the companies cooperated fully with the investigations.

HPE: "We strongly dispute any allegation that HPE was anything less than fully cooperative with government authorities from the outset. To suggest otherwise is patently false."

IBM: "We have no evidence that any sensitive corporate data was compromised…We have worked individually with clients who have expressed concerns."