NFL may look to raise TV broadcast fees next year - CNBC

With NFL viewership ratings on the rise for the second straight year, the league likely will ramp up negotiations on new media rights deals in 2020, long before its current agreement with network partners ends in 2022, CNBC reports.

NFL ratings have climbed 4% Y/Y so far this season with an average of 16.5M viewers through week 16 after jumping 5% last year, which may give the league the leverage it needs to raise the $5B-plus in annual fees it charges for the broadcast rights to its games, according to the report.

Network officials expect the NFL to begin discussions to renegotiate its contracts with Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN early next year, with a framework for new agreements in place by 2021.

Much will depend on the length the NFL wants for its next contracts; while networks generally prefer longer deals, the league could decide to strike a shorter contract to leave room for a streaming company to make a play in the future.

Relevant tickers include VIAC, FOXA, DIS, CMCSA, T