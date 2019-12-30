Citi sees Apple wearables strength in 2020

Citi analyst Jim Suva tells CNBC that strong sales of Apple's (AAPL +0.5% ) AirPods and Watches will "surprise" investors when the company reports Q1 results on February 4.

Suva notes the several-week delay on AirPods Pro orders during the holiday shopping season, which was due to "strong demand where the company can't keep up."

The analyst says AirPods Pro demand is followed by the Apple Watch Series 3, which has a lower starting price than the newer two models.

Suva has a $300 price target on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.