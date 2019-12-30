IRS update Free File tax return program
Dec. 30, 2019
- The U.S. Internal Revenue Service reaches an agreement with Free File that's designed to make the program more taxpayer-friendly as it strengthens consumer protections in several key areas.
- Under the agreement, FFI members won't exclude their Free File landing page from an organic internet search and will ensure a link on their sites is available to return taxpayer in the IRS Free File website at the earliest feasible point in the preparation process if they do not qualify for the member's Free File offer.
- The IRS said taxpayers earning $69K or less can find one or more free commercial software products on IRS.gov/freefile. Some providers offer both free federal and free state tax preparation.
- Under the updated agreement, Free File partners will also regularly survey taxpayers who successfully e-filed a tax return through the Free File program, reporting their results quarterly to the IRS.
