Aridis Pharma up 43% on development of new antibody platform

Ultra-thinly traded Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS +43.3% ) is up on a 31x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 193K shares, in apparent response to its disclosure that it has developed a monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovery and production technology called APEX that it says maximizes yield.

The mAb discovery platform enables the screening and single-cell cloning of antibody-producing B cells using microarrays, a proprietary cell line technology called BREATH CHO, that enables gene-editing-assisted gene swapping of the candidate antibody genes with endogenous versions that increases cell line productivity.

The company will collaborate with Mapp Biopharmaceutical to develop enhanced versions of an undisclosed number of CHO cell lines originally developed by Mapp using APEX. Financial terms remain confidential.

On the working capital front, at the end of September, it had $17.3M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $11.8M during the first three quarters of the year.