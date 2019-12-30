McDermott in bankruptcy talks with lenders - WSJ

McDermott International (MDR -36.9% ) plunges to as low as $0.53/share in reaction to a WSJ report that the company is in talks with its lenders to file for bankruptcy within weeks.

A group of lenders led by HPS Investment Partners and Baupost Group are in talks to provide a ~$2B loan to keep MDR's operations running during bankruptcy, according to the report.

The bankruptcy financing reportedly would allow MDR the ability to provide letters of credit, most of which expire within a year and need to be renewed for the company to continue its work on projects.