U.S. population growth slips to slowest pace in 100 years

The U.S. population growth during the past year ranked the slowest in 100 years as the number of births declined, the number of deaths increased, and international migration slowed, according to U.S. Census Bureau.

U.S. population rose 0.48% since July 2018 to 328.2M; growth has slowed every year since 2015, when the population increased 0.73% vs. the previous year.

That's the slowest rate in the U.S. since 1917 and 1918, when the U.S. was embroiled in World War I, according to William Frey of The Brookings Institution.

Population trends are important on a macro basis because population growth and productivity improvements are key to economic growth.

In 2019, the population's natural increase — or number of births minus the number of deaths — fell to under 1M for the first time in at lease four decades.

International migration increased the population by 595,000 vs. 1.05M in 2016.